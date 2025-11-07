U.S.-China Tensions Ease with Port Fee Pause

The Trump administration announced its plans on Thursday to discuss China's dominance in shipbuilding and ocean logistics as part of renewed negotiations. This initiative includes a formalized one-year pause on U.S. port fees for vessels linked to China to ease trade tensions.

The U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office formalized the plan through a Federal Register notice, noting that punitive actions from its "Section 301" investigation into unfair trade practices will be paused starting November 10. This pause, amounting to $3.2 billion annually in U.S. fees, was part of the agreements reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

The USTR's notice did not specify negotiation details but emphasized efforts to revitalize domestic shipbuilding. Responses from China's Washington embassy were not immediately available, nor could a USTR spokesperson be reached for comment. Chinese shipping giant COSCO remains significantly affected by U.S. port fees, potentially costing $1.5 billion annually.