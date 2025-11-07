New Mexico Proposes Truth Commission for Epstein's Zorro Ranch
New Mexico legislators are considering an investigative truth commission for Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch to guard against future sex trafficking. Concerns have arisen about past activities there involving Epstein, prompting a proposed $2.5 million investigation. The initiative aims to establish what officials knew and ensure such abuses never happen again.
New Mexico is contemplating the creation of a truth commission to investigate activities at Zorro Ranch, the desert estate where financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly entertained guests. State legislators, responding to survivors' claims, are pushing for better measures to prevent future sex trafficking incidents.
Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero emphasized the need to uncover the truth about Epstein's connections and activities at the ranch, which remains shrouded in mystery. The proposed commission seeks to determine the extent of officials' knowledge and what went unreported, requiring a $2.5 million budget to proceed.
While Epstein was never charged in New Mexico, recent developments include a $17 million agreement with banks to counter human trafficking. Bipartisan support exists for a deeper probe, yet concerns persist over potential political implications related to former President Donald Trump's involvement.
