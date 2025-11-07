Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Crackdown: Major Hashish Seizure in Palghar

Authorities in Palghar, Maharashtra, seized Rs 12 lakh worth of hashish and arrested Simon Jetya Valvi. Acting on a tip-off, police found 600 grams of the drug during a search near Chikhla beach. This reflects ongoing efforts to dismantle narcotics networks in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:13 IST
Maharashtra Police Crackdown: Major Hashish Seizure in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the local police have confiscated hashish estimated at Rs 12 lakh. This crucial operation led to the arrest of an individual, Simon Jetya Valvi, officials reported on Friday.

Responding to intelligence received, law enforcement officers intercepted Valvi on his motorcycle at Chikhla beach early Thursday morning. A thorough search of his vehicle revealed 600 grams of hashish, a substantial haul valued at nearly Rs 12 lakh, underscoring the scale of the narcotics trade in the region.

The incident spurred local authorities to reinforce efforts against drug trafficking. The case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Gholwad police station. Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh emphasized the district's intensified focus on eradicating illegal drug networks, monitoring coastal and border zones closely as part of their strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's Missile Launch Sparks Regional Tensions

North Korea's Missile Launch Sparks Regional Tensions

 South Korea
2
Shreeji Global FMCG Set to Launch IPO Amid Stellar Growth

Shreeji Global FMCG Set to Launch IPO Amid Stellar Growth

 India
3
Mumbai City FC's Dramatic Late Win Highlights AIFF Super Cup Tensions

Mumbai City FC's Dramatic Late Win Highlights AIFF Super Cup Tensions

 India
4
Varanasi Prepares for PM Modi's Grand Visit: New Vande Bharat Trains Set to Launch

Varanasi Prepares for PM Modi's Grand Visit: New Vande Bharat Trains Set to ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025