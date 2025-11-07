Maharashtra Police Crackdown: Major Hashish Seizure in Palghar

In a significant drug bust in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the local police have confiscated hashish estimated at Rs 12 lakh. This crucial operation led to the arrest of an individual, Simon Jetya Valvi, officials reported on Friday.

Responding to intelligence received, law enforcement officers intercepted Valvi on his motorcycle at Chikhla beach early Thursday morning. A thorough search of his vehicle revealed 600 grams of hashish, a substantial haul valued at nearly Rs 12 lakh, underscoring the scale of the narcotics trade in the region.

The incident spurred local authorities to reinforce efforts against drug trafficking. The case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Gholwad police station. Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh emphasized the district's intensified focus on eradicating illegal drug networks, monitoring coastal and border zones closely as part of their strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)