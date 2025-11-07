Left Menu

Fierce Clash in Saranda: Security Forces Battle Maoists

An intense encounter unfolded in Jharkhand's Saranda forest between Maoists and security forces, including CRPF and Jharkhand Jaguar units. The confrontation resulted in the recovery of arms, with reports of casualties among Maoists. Details are pending until the forces return from the operation.

Fierce Clash in Saranda: Security Forces Battle Maoists
In a significant development, an encounter occurred in the dense Saranda forest of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district between Maoists and security personnel, as confirmed by a senior police official on Friday.

The confrontation transpired during an anti-Maoist operation by a combined team consisting of the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district armed police. The Maoist activists, believed to be affiliated with the banned CPI (Maoists), engaged the security forces by opening fire on Thursday evening. Superintendent of Police Amit Renu provided these details to PTI.

While the security forces continue their operation in the forest, they have already seized a stockpile of arms and explosives. As unofficial sources suggest a Maoist casualty along with injuries to others, SP Renu indicated that more information would be made available upon the troops' return.

