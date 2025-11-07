Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Jakarta School Complex: Dozens Hospitalized

An explosion at a school complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, led to multiple hospitalizations. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blast, according to a police statement given during a televised press conference.

  Indonesia

On Friday, a significant explosion erupted at a school complex in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, leading to the hospitalization of dozens of individuals, police reports indicate.

The incident prompted an immediate investigation to determine the cause of the blast, as outlined by a police official during a televised press conference.

Authorities have not yet identified the source of the explosion, and further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

