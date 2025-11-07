Explosion in Jakarta: Mosque Blast Injures Dozens

Dozens were injured following an explosion at a mosque in a school complex during Friday prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to police reports. The incident occurred in Kelapa Gading, prompting investigations by local authorities to determine the explosion's cause.

The North Jakarta city police chief, Asep Edi Suheri, confirmed during a press conference that 54 individuals have been admitted to hospitals. The injuries sustained range from minor to serious, including several cases of burns.

News footage from local channels KompasTV and MetroTV depicted ambulances stationed around the site, secured by a police line. Images pointed to minimal structural damage to the mosque itself.

