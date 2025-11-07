Piyush Goyal’s Landmark Visit to New Zealand Boosts India-NZ Economic Ties

In a historic milestone for India–New Zealand relations, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, led the largest-ever Indian business delegation to New Zealand, underscoring a renewed focus on deepening economic engagement between the two nations. The visit, marked by high-level dialogues, business forums, community outreach, and strategic site visits, emphasized both countries’ shared vision for a robust and forward-looking economic partnership.

India–New Zealand Business Forum: A Showcase of Bilateral Ambitions

The centrepiece of the visit was the India–New Zealand Business Forum, held in Auckland and jointly organized by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce and the High Commission of India, Wellington. The event witnessed participation from senior government officials, business leaders, trade bodies, and industry stakeholders from both nations, creating a dynamic platform to spotlight the growing depth of bilateral economic ties and explore emerging areas of collaboration.

A major highlight of the forum was a fireside chat between Shri Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Minister of Trade, Mr. Todd McClay. Their candid and strategic discussion addressed the evolving trade landscape, the importance of resilient supply chains, and the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, which both sides identified as a cornerstone for a more integrated economic future. The dialogue reaffirmed the commitment to expedite FTA talks, building on the diplomatic momentum generated by the March 2025 meeting between Prime Ministers Shri Narendra Modi and Rt. Christopher Luxon in India.

Strategic Bilateral Meetings and Sectoral Focus

Minister Goyal's visit included targeted interactions with key New Zealand business leaders, such as:

Ms. Carmen Vicelich , CEO of Valocity

Mr. Ranjay Sikka , CEO of Slumberzone

Mr. Nathan Guy , Chairman of the Meat Industry Association

Mr. Tony Clifford, Managing Director of Pan Pac

These engagements opened doors for deeper cooperation in agriculture, forestry, renewable energy, tourism, education, space, technology, sports, gaming, and drone technology. Special attention was given to India's growing prowess in the space sector, including recent lunar missions, sparking mutual interest in scientific and technological collaboration.

Rotorua CEO Roundtable: Catalyzing Investment Synergies

In Rotorua, Shri Goyal addressed a CEO Roundtable with members of the Indian business delegation and New Zealand’s top corporate executives. He spotlighted India’s emergence as a global investment destination, with its large consumer base, pro-reform policies, thriving startup ecosystem, and infrastructural transformation. The FTA, he noted, would not only enhance trade flows but serve as a symbol of trust, strategic convergence, and long-term cooperation.

The discussions centered on investment prospects, technology transfer, and innovation, with business leaders from both sides identifying actionable pathways for joint ventures and capacity-building initiatives.

Building Bridges Through Community Engagement

Recognizing the Indian diaspora’s pivotal role, Shri Goyal and Minister McClay engaged with Indian communities in Auckland and Rotorua. In Auckland, the event gained special prominence with the participation of New Zealand Prime Minister Rt. Christopher Luxon, who addressed the diaspora alongside Shri Goyal. PM Luxon hailed the community as a “living bridge” between the two nations, echoing the words of PM Narendra Modi.

Shri Goyal encouraged the diaspora to embrace leadership roles in shaping New Zealand’s multicultural society while preserving deep-rooted ties with India. He acknowledged their contributions as entrepreneurs, educators, professionals, and civic leaders, urging them to continue their dual role in nation-building in both their Karm-Bhoomi (land of action) and Janm-Bhoomi (land of origin).

Productive Site Visits and Innovation Exchange

The Indian business delegation also visited prominent New Zealand institutions and companies, including:

Red Stag , New Zealand’s largest sawmill, to explore collaboration in sustainable wood products and green construction.

Fonterra Co-operative Group’s Dairy and Food Innovation Headquarters , where discussions focused on agri-tech, food processing, and supply chain integration.

Auckland University Innovation Hub, which served as a launchpad for dialogue on joint research, innovation incubators, student exchange, and ed-tech solutions.

These visits facilitated hands-on understanding of New Zealand’s advanced infrastructure and innovation ecosystem, while highlighting India’s own capabilities in digital transformation and scale.

A Strategic Partnership for the Future

The visit by Shri Piyush Goyal was not merely ceremonial—it was strategically timed and outcome-oriented. It underscored New Zealand’s potential as a strategic partner in India’s growth story, especially in areas aligned with India’s development priorities such as Make in India, Skill India, Digital India, and Startup India.

As both countries work toward finalizing a comprehensive and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, the visit solidified the political and economic will necessary to achieve it. The events, discussions, and engagements during this landmark trip have paved the way for enhanced trade flows, diversified partnerships, and stronger people-to-people ties.

The India–New Zealand relationship, once limited to niche areas, is now evolving into a strategic and multidimensional partnership, anchored in shared democratic values, economic opportunity, and mutual respect.