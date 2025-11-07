Explosion Shocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

A mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, was rocked by explosions during Friday prayers, leaving dozens injured. Officials have identified a 17-year-old as a potential suspect in what could be a deliberate attack. Fifty-five people sought medical attention for various injuries, including burns, from the incident at the mosque within a school complex in the Kelapa Gading area.

Eyewitness accounts describe a scene of chaos and fear as the blasts occurred. Luciana, a 43-year-old worker at the school canteen, recounted the sheer intensity of the explosions, which initially made her believe it was a short circuit. Meanwhile, Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad revealed that the young suspect was undergoing surgery, though motive details remain undisclosed.

Investigative efforts are in full swing, with Jakarta city police chief Asep Edi Suheri confirming active crime scene examinations, the establishment of a police line, and area sterilization. Despite Indonesia's history of targeting other religious and Western sites, mosque attacks are unprecedented, highlighting the severity and unusual nature of this event.