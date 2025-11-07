Left Menu

Explosion Shocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

A series of explosions occurred at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, possibly an attack orchestrated by a 17-year-old suspect. The incident took place during Friday prayers, injuring 55 individuals. Police investigations are underway, with the area secured. This is a rare occurrence in Indonesia, where attacks typically target churches and Western entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:10 IST
Explosion Shocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, was rocked by explosions during Friday prayers, leaving dozens injured. Officials have identified a 17-year-old as a potential suspect in what could be a deliberate attack. Fifty-five people sought medical attention for various injuries, including burns, from the incident at the mosque within a school complex in the Kelapa Gading area.

Eyewitness accounts describe a scene of chaos and fear as the blasts occurred. Luciana, a 43-year-old worker at the school canteen, recounted the sheer intensity of the explosions, which initially made her believe it was a short circuit. Meanwhile, Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad revealed that the young suspect was undergoing surgery, though motive details remain undisclosed.

Investigative efforts are in full swing, with Jakarta city police chief Asep Edi Suheri confirming active crime scene examinations, the establishment of a police line, and area sterilization. Despite Indonesia's history of targeting other religious and Western sites, mosque attacks are unprecedented, highlighting the severity and unusual nature of this event.

TRENDING

1
Historic Beighton Cup Kicks Off at India's Largest Hockey Stadium

Historic Beighton Cup Kicks Off at India's Largest Hockey Stadium

 India
2
Stock Market Takes a Tech Tumble Amid AI Bubble Concerns

Stock Market Takes a Tech Tumble Amid AI Bubble Concerns

 Global
3
National Herald Money Laundering Case: Court to Decide on Charges in November

National Herald Money Laundering Case: Court to Decide on Charges in Novembe...

 India
4
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says govt's probe panel into Pune land deal linked to his son Parth Pawar to submit report in a month.

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says govt's probe panel into Pune land deal lin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025