Trial Begins in Deadly BEST Bus Accident Case

The trial for last year's BEST bus accident that resulted in nine fatalities and 42 injuries is set to start. Charges have been framed against the driver, Sanjay More, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The court had earlier discharged two other accused due to insufficient evidence.

Updated: 07-11-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:02 IST
Trial Begins in Deadly BEST Bus Accident Case
The trial concerning last year's fatal BEST bus accident, which claimed nine lives and left 42 others injured, is about to begin. Charges have been framed against the driver, Sanjay More, under several sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus accident occurred when the driver, Sanjay More, lost control of the vehicle on SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West) around 9:30 p.m. on December 10. More was subsequently arrested after the incident.

Additional Sessions Judge Avinash Kulkarni has imposed charges on More, while the court discharged two other individuals due to insufficient evidence. If convicted, More could face a life sentence for the culpable homicide charge.

