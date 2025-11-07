Powering Punjab's Youth: A New Dawn of Opportunities

In a significant move to tackle unemployment, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann distributed appointment letters to 2,105 youth recruited by the Punjab State Power Corporation. This drives up the total job placements to 58,962 under the AAP government's tenure.

At an event in Amritsar's Government Medical College auditorium, Mann emphasized that unemployment spawns social issues, thus highlighting his administration's commitment to creating youth employment opportunities. Stressing merit-based recruitment, he contrasted this with past practices of corruption and nepotism.

Mann also accused previous governments of leaving Punjab in debt and criticized them for ignoring the common people. He further censured the central government for its alleged interference in Punjab's affairs, reaffirming Punjab's resolve to fight for its rights.

