Nanded City's Dagger Duo Caught: Extortion Plan Unveiled

Two history-sheeters, Ranjyotsing alias Bachchusing Satnamsing Bawari and Sayyed Salman alias Bhurya Sayyed Babumiya, were arrested in Nanded city for attempting extortion with a sharp weapon. Police seized the weapon and charged them under the Arms Act, revealing Bawari's criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:45 IST
Police in Nanded city have successfully apprehended two individuals with a lengthy criminal record, accused of attempting to extort money from locals at knifepoint. The arrests occurred near the city's Market area in CIDCO, following a tip-off received during routine patrolling. Both suspects were apprehended on Thursday night.

The accused—19-year-old Ranjyotsing, also known as Bachchusing Satnamsing Bawari, and his accomplice, Sayyed Salman, known as Bhurya Sayyed Babumiya—were found in possession of a sharp weapon. During the operation, officers confiscated the weapon from Bawari, confirming the threats and extortion attempts on shopkeepers and farmers.

Authorities have registered a case against the duo under the Arms Act at the Nanded Rural police station. Investigations unveiled Bawari's extensive criminal history, including previous charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery, along with illegal possession of weapons.

