In a dramatic turn of events, Howard Phillips, a 66-year-old British national, was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiring with what he believed to be Russian spies.

Phillips offered the personal details of former Defence Minister Grant Shapps to undercover officers posing as Russian agents.

Despite Phillips' assertion that he was trying to trap foreign agents, the court convicted him, emphasizing his motive was financial gain, not ideology.

