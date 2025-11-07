Tragic Incident in Pilibhit: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife Amid Affair Accusations

In a tragic episode in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, a man allegedly killed his wife, suspecting her of infidelity, as reported by the police on Friday.

The incident unfolded in a village under the jurisdiction of the Puranpur police station during a heated argument when Ram Bahadur purportedly lost control and struck his wife, 32-year-old Anita Devi, on the head with a stick.

Family members said Anita lost consciousness and was rushed to the district hospital, but succumbed to her injuries en route. Puranpur Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Pandey said law enforcement officials gathered evidence and sent the body for an autopsy. A murder case has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the absconding husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)