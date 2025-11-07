Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Pilibhit: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife Amid Affair Accusations

A man in Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed his wife over suspicions of infidelity. The altercation turned violent, resulting in the wife, Anita Devi, sustaining fatal injuries. The suspect, Ram Bahadur, is currently at large. Police have registered a murder case and are actively seeking the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:49 IST
In a tragic episode in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, a man allegedly killed his wife, suspecting her of infidelity, as reported by the police on Friday.

The incident unfolded in a village under the jurisdiction of the Puranpur police station during a heated argument when Ram Bahadur purportedly lost control and struck his wife, 32-year-old Anita Devi, on the head with a stick.

Family members said Anita lost consciousness and was rushed to the district hospital, but succumbed to her injuries en route. Puranpur Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Pandey said law enforcement officials gathered evidence and sent the body for an autopsy. A murder case has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the absconding husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)

