Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stance Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor has emerged as a pivotal moment in India's anti-terrorism policy framework, according to former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd). Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Gen Naravane emphasized India's unwavering stance on terrorism and those complicit in sponsoring it.

Gen Naravane highlighted that the operation, initiated on May 7, 2025, after the Pahalgam terror attack, not only reflected India's political will but also showcased its military prowess. The response targeted the nerve centers of terrorist activity across the border, marking a strategic shift from diplomatic dossiers to decisive action.

Former Ambassador Vikas Swarup echoed these sentiments, noting the operation's affirmation of India's stance against external interventions despite claims of de-escalation by international figures. The focus on emerging military domains like drones further underscores India's readiness to confront evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)