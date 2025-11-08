Brazil's Supreme Verdict: Bolsonaro's Appeal Rejected

The majority of justices on the Brazilian Supreme Court panel have dismissed former President Jair Bolsonaro's appeal, maintaining his conviction for attempting a coup following his 2022 electoral defeat.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who leads the case, found the defense's arguments "unfeasible" and confirmed the absence of omissions in the original sentence. He was backed by justices Flávio Dino and Cristiano Zanin. While Justice Cármen Lúcia's vote is still awaited, she is anticipated to agree with her peers. The justices have a deadline of November 14 to finalize their votes, and although it's improbable, they can alter their decisions before then.

Bolsonaro's conviction in September, for plotting a coup and attempting to dismantle democracy, resulted in a sentence of over 27 years. He has been on house arrest since August while his legal team, contesting the cumulative charges, filed an appeal. The case has put a strain on US-Brazil relations, but recent diplomatic interactions suggest improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)