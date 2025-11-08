Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland

A federal judge in Oregon ruled against Trump's deployment of the National Guard to Portland, citing no legal justification. The ruling indicates lack of evidence of rebellion or danger thereof. Testimonies revealed federal agencies managed protest responses internally, undermining claims of personnel shortages.

A federal judge in Oregon has ruled against the deployment of the National Guard to Portland by the Trump administration, stating that the legal requirements for such a deployment were not met. The ruling comes after the city and state filed a lawsuit to block the deployment, arguing that the president did not establish a legal basis for the call-up.

US District Court Judge Karin Immergut found that President Trump did not demonstrate evidence of a rebellion or an inability to enforce the law through regular forces. The decision includes evidence from a trial that highlighted local and federal officers responding to protests without additional military support. Meanwhile, the White House has made no immediate comment on the ruling.

As Portland and other cities push back against federal involvement under Trump's administration, this decision serves as a critical development in the debate over states' rights and federal power. The case may set precedent for further legal challenges regarding presidential authority to deploy military forces domestically.

