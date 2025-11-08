Two injured in drone strike on Russia's Saratov, local governor says

Two people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a residential building in the Russian city of Saratov, local governor Roman Busargin said in a statement on Saturday.

Saratov, an industrial city on the Volga river 625 km (388 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has been repeatedly struck by Ukrainian drones since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into its neighbour in February 2022.

Separately, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it had downed 83 drones overnight, mostly over regions bordering Ukraine.

