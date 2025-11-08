Left Menu

Two injured in drone strike on Russia's Saratov, local governor says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-11-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 13:10 IST
Two injured in drone strike on Russia's Saratov, local governor says
  • Country:
  • Russia

Two people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a residential building in the Russian city of Saratov, local governor Roman Busargin said in a statement on Saturday.

Saratov, an industrial city on the Volga river 625 km (388 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has been repeatedly struck by Ukrainian drones since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into its neighbour in February 2022.

Separately, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it had downed 83 drones overnight, mostly over regions bordering Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RJD-led oppn, if voted to power, will put 'katta' on people’s heads and say hands up, alleges Modi

RJD-led oppn, if voted to power, will put 'katta' on people’s heads and say ...

 India
2
Massive fire near Rithala metro station in Delhi engulfs hundreds of shanties, 1 dead

Massive fire near Rithala metro station in Delhi engulfs hundreds of shantie...

 India
3
Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

 India
4
Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, BRS, BJP

Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025