Couple crushed to death as container truck hits motorcycle in MP

A couple was crushed to death after a container truck hit their motorcycle in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday on National Highway 44 under the Chapara police station limits.

''Sukhram Kumre (38), was returning to his village Ganeshganj Bhainsanwah from his in-laws' house in Seoni with his wife Suktari (33) when a container truck coming from behind hit their motorcycle. They were crushed to death on the spot,'' Chapara police station house officer Khemendra Jaitwar told PTI.

After being alerted, an emergency team reached the spot and sent the victims' bodies to a local community health centre for post-mortem.

The truck driver and his assistance abandoned their vehicle and fled from the spot, Jaitwar said, adding that a search was underway for them.

A case of rash driving was registered against the container driver, his vehicle bearing an Uttar Pradesh number plate was impounded, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)