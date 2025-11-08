Left Menu

Couple crushed to death as container truck hits motorcycle in MP

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 08-11-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 19:10 IST
Couple crushed to death as container truck hits motorcycle in MP
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was crushed to death after a container truck hit their motorcycle in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday on National Highway 44 under the Chapara police station limits.

''Sukhram Kumre (38), was returning to his village Ganeshganj Bhainsanwah from his in-laws' house in Seoni with his wife Suktari (33) when a container truck coming from behind hit their motorcycle. They were crushed to death on the spot,'' Chapara police station house officer Khemendra Jaitwar told PTI.

After being alerted, an emergency team reached the spot and sent the victims' bodies to a local community health centre for post-mortem.

The truck driver and his assistance abandoned their vehicle and fled from the spot, Jaitwar said, adding that a search was underway for them.

A case of rash driving was registered against the container driver, his vehicle bearing an Uttar Pradesh number plate was impounded, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athawale

NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athaw...

 India
2
Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, says Ajit Pawar

Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, say...

 India
3
Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the peo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025