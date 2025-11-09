Misuse of SIM cards by terror operatives: Searches at various places in Kashmir valley
The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Sunday conducted searches at various places in three districts in the valley in connection with misuse of SIM cards by terror operatives, officials said.
''The CIK is carrying out searches at Kulgam, Kunzer (Baramulla) and Shopian as part of the investigation into misuse of SIM cards by anti-national elements,'' the officials said.
They said the CIK sleuths have seized some SIM cards during the searches.
No arrests have been made so far, the officials added. CIK is a specialised unit under Jammu and Kashmir Police.
