Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau is conducting a large-scale investigation into corruption within the nation's energy sector. The probe has revealed a high-level criminal organization manipulating strategic enterprises, including JSC 'Energoatom'. The investigation encompasses 1,000 hours of audio recordings collected over 15 months.

Updated: 10-11-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:54 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau has embarked on a sweeping investigation targeting corruption within the country's energy sector.

The bureau revealed that the probe has documented the activities of a high-level criminal organization. The extensive operation has involved 1,000 hours of audio recordings amassed over a period of 15 months.

The criminal group is reportedly involved in a significant corruption scheme aimed at manipulating strategic enterprises in the public sector, with JSC 'Energoatom' specifically mentioned in the investigation details shared via Telegram.

