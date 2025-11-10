Left Menu

Altercation in Thane Hotel Turns Fatal

A fatal altercation occurred in Dombivali, Thane, when Akash Bhanu Singh accidentally brushed against another individual, leading to his stabbing. The incident happened in a hotel in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in Singh's death and injuries to his friends. Four suspects have been booked under relevant sections.

Thane | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:19 IST
In a tragic incident in Dombivali, Thane, a minor altercation turned fatal when 38-year-old Akash Bhanu Singh was stabbed to death. According to local police, the event unfolded when Singh accidentally brushed against another patron in a hotel in the early hours of Sunday.

Tensions flared, resulting in a confrontation where the accused, along with accomplices, fatally stabbed Singh. Two of Singh's friends who intervened sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical care, as confirmed by officials from the Manpada police station.

Authorities have booked four individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offenses. As of now, no arrests have been made, but investigations are ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

