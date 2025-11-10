New Zealand Secures $450 Million in Trade Deals at China Import Expo

New Zealand has strengthened its trade ties with China through more than $450 million in new deals and partnerships concluded during this year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, according to Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay. The agreements, encompassing a broad range of sectors, mark one of New Zealand’s most significant trade outcomes in China in recent years.

Strengthening Economic Ties with China

Minister McClay announced that over 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and supply agreements were signed between New Zealand and Chinese companies, underscoring the enduring strength of the bilateral trade relationship. More than 80 New Zealand businesses participated in the Expo, representing sectors such as food and beverage, health care, technology, agriculture, and innovation.

“China is an important market, and this event was a chance to showcase the broad range of premium, high-quality Kiwi offerings,” said McClay. “The new deals reinforce the confidence Chinese consumers and importers have in New Zealand’s reputation for quality, sustainability, and safety.”

CIIE: A Gateway to China’s Expanding Market

Launched in 2018, the China International Import Expo has become one of the world’s largest trade events, serving as a platform for foreign enterprises to promote goods and services to Chinese buyers. The Expo reflects Beijing’s commitment to opening its markets and encouraging imports to support domestic consumption.

New Zealand’s participation at CIIE 2025 featured showcases of dairy, honey, meat, wine, fruit, seafood, healthcare products, and tech innovations. The New Zealand Pavilion attracted significant attention from Chinese distributors, retailers, and investors, many of whom signed agreements to expand distribution and co-develop new product lines for China’s growing middle-class market.

Boosting Export Value Through Innovation

Minister McClay emphasized the government’s ongoing support for exporters in expanding into high-value markets and adapting to shifting global trends.

“This Government continues to support New Zealand exporters in market to drive value and innovation,” he said. “The new ‘Grass-Fed’ standard is one example of this, where we’re working with industry to promote New Zealand’s agricultural sector and drive better farmgate returns.”

The “Grass-Fed” certification initiative highlights New Zealand’s commitment to sustainable and ethical farming, reinforcing the country’s image as a global leader in premium agricultural products.

Harnessing E-Commerce and Digital Trade

The Minister’s visit coincided with China’s “Double Eleven” shopping festival, the world’s largest online retail event, which drives billions of dollars in sales annually. McClay said that digital platforms such as Alibaba’s Tmall, JD.com, and Douyin (TikTok) are increasingly vital to New Zealand exporters, providing direct access to Chinese consumers.

“E-commerce and digital trade have become essential for many New Zealand exporters in China,” he said. “As consumer demands evolve rapidly, leveraging these digital platforms helps our businesses stay competitive and connected.”

In 2024 alone, online retail sales in China reached over US$2 trillion, making digital channels a critical part of New Zealand’s export growth strategy. Kiwi brands like Zespri, Comvita, Fonterra, and A2 Milk have successfully harnessed digital marketing and livestream commerce to expand their reach and strengthen brand loyalty among Chinese consumers.

A Decade of Growth and Opportunity

China remains New Zealand’s largest trading partner, accounting for roughly 30% of New Zealand’s total exports, including dairy, meat, logs, fruit, and wine. McClay reaffirmed the government’s goal of doubling the value of New Zealand’s exports within the next 10 years, a target aligned with the Trade for All agenda aimed at diversifying export markets and boosting economic resilience.

“The Chinese market remains vital as we work toward doubling the value of exports in 10 years,” McClay said. “Our companies are leading with innovation, sustainability, and quality — attributes that continue to resonate strongly with Chinese consumers.”

Expanding Collaboration Beyond Trade

In addition to commercial partnerships, the Minister’s visit to China included meetings with business and government leaders to discuss sustainability, investment, and cooperation in emerging industries, including clean technology, agri-tech, health innovation, and digital services.

New Zealand’s participation at CIIE also reinforced cultural and educational ties, with several universities and research institutions highlighting joint innovation programmes that connect Kiwi and Chinese scientists.

Looking Ahead: A Platform for Continued Engagement

The success of the 2025 CIIE underscores the strategic importance of China as a trade and investment destination for New Zealand. The Expo provided a high-profile opportunity to showcase the best of New Zealand’s exports while highlighting shared commitments to sustainability, food safety, and technology-driven growth.

The Ministry of Trade and Investment confirmed that follow-up activities are already underway to implement agreements, deepen partnerships, and identify new investment opportunities in the year ahead.

As Minister McClay concluded: