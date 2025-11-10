Left Menu

Unmasking the White Collar Terror Module: A High-Stakes Operation

Authorities have disrupted a sophisticated terror module spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, resulting in eight arrests and the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives. The module, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, involved radicalized professionals and students using encrypted channels for logistical coordination and recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities announced a major counter-terrorism success with the uncovering of a 'white collar' terror module involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. In a 15-day operation, eight individuals, including influential professionals, were arrested, and 2,900 kg of explosive materials were seized.

The investigation, which began after banned Jaish-e-Mohammed posters were discovered in Srinagar, revealed a network of radicalized professionals in contact with foreign handlers. Operatives utilized encrypted channels for recruitment, fund movement, and logistics, officials disclosed. This breakthrough highlights the intricate planning and academic fronts used for terrorist financing.

Investigations continue as more arrests are anticipated. Authorities are diligently following financial trails linked to the accused, promising a comprehensive crackdown on this transnational threat. Although specific operational details remain confidential due to national security concerns, the significance of this bust extends across multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

