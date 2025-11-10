Unmasking the White Collar Terror Module: A High-Stakes Operation

Authorities announced a major counter-terrorism success with the uncovering of a 'white collar' terror module involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. In a 15-day operation, eight individuals, including influential professionals, were arrested, and 2,900 kg of explosive materials were seized.

The investigation, which began after banned Jaish-e-Mohammed posters were discovered in Srinagar, revealed a network of radicalized professionals in contact with foreign handlers. Operatives utilized encrypted channels for recruitment, fund movement, and logistics, officials disclosed. This breakthrough highlights the intricate planning and academic fronts used for terrorist financing.

Investigations continue as more arrests are anticipated. Authorities are diligently following financial trails linked to the accused, promising a comprehensive crackdown on this transnational threat. Although specific operational details remain confidential due to national security concerns, the significance of this bust extends across multiple states.

