Bangladeshi Migrant Workers Rally for Rights in Malaysia
A rally of approximately 100 Bangladeshi workers demanded unpaid wages and fair compensation in Malaysia. The protest was organized by the Migrant Welfare Network, highlighting the mistreatment of migrant workers by Malaysian companies. Workers seek justice for forced labor and exploitation, aiming for systemic change in the treatment of migrant labor in Southeast Asia.
On Monday, about 100 Bangladeshi workers staged a rally demanding unpaid wages and fair treatment from Malaysian companies. Organized by the Migrant Welfare Network, the protest in Dhaka called attention to reports of abuse and exploitation of migrant workers in Malaysia, a wealthy Southeast Asian nation.
The demonstrators claimed widespread mistreatment, urging authorities and international partners to ensure justice and fair compensation for Bangladeshi workers. They alleged systemic negligence and filed complaints against companies like Mediceram and Kawaguchi Manufacturing, which face accusations of unpaid wages and unfair labor practices.
Migrant laborers, mainly from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar, form a substantial workforce in Malaysian industries like manufacturing, plantations, and construction. Reports indicate that these workers face poor conditions and low wages, fueling demands for stronger protective measures and enforcement of labor laws.
