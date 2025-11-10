Left Menu

Bangladeshi Migrant Workers Rally for Rights in Malaysia

A rally of approximately 100 Bangladeshi workers demanded unpaid wages and fair compensation in Malaysia. The protest was organized by the Migrant Welfare Network, highlighting the mistreatment of migrant workers by Malaysian companies. Workers seek justice for forced labor and exploitation, aiming for systemic change in the treatment of migrant labor in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:23 IST
Bangladeshi Migrant Workers Rally for Rights in Malaysia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

On Monday, about 100 Bangladeshi workers staged a rally demanding unpaid wages and fair treatment from Malaysian companies. Organized by the Migrant Welfare Network, the protest in Dhaka called attention to reports of abuse and exploitation of migrant workers in Malaysia, a wealthy Southeast Asian nation.

The demonstrators claimed widespread mistreatment, urging authorities and international partners to ensure justice and fair compensation for Bangladeshi workers. They alleged systemic negligence and filed complaints against companies like Mediceram and Kawaguchi Manufacturing, which face accusations of unpaid wages and unfair labor practices.

Migrant laborers, mainly from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar, form a substantial workforce in Malaysian industries like manufacturing, plantations, and construction. Reports indicate that these workers face poor conditions and low wages, fueling demands for stronger protective measures and enforcement of labor laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Quest for Chip Resilience Amid China Tensions

Europe's Quest for Chip Resilience Amid China Tensions

 Netherlands
2
TMC Accuses Election Commission of Bias Towards BJP in BLA Appointments

TMC Accuses Election Commission of Bias Towards BJP in BLA Appointments

 India
3
Odisha Gears Up for High-Stakes Cricket Match: Security and Infrastructure on Spotlight

Odisha Gears Up for High-Stakes Cricket Match: Security and Infrastructure o...

 India
4
Trump Hosts Influential Business Leaders at White House Dinner

Trump Hosts Influential Business Leaders at White House Dinner

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025