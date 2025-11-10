Left Menu

India and Russia Strengthen Ties with New Mobility Agreement

India and Russia plan to sign a bilateral mobility agreement enhancing legal migration and worker rights. This initiative addresses Russia's skilled workforce shortage while benefiting Indian professionals with secure employment. The arrangement includes collaboration to ensure ethical recruitment and integration of Indian workers in Russia.

  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Russia are set to sign a bilateral mobility agreement amid President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to New Delhi, scheduled for early December.

The agreement is designed to establish a comprehensive framework facilitating legal migration and expanding skilled Indian manpower in Russia to help address the country's growing demand for qualified workers.

The accord promises to ensure legal protection for existing Indian employees and aims to open opportunities for more Indian professionals across diverse industries, such as construction and engineering, an initiative applauded by the Moscow-based Indian Business Alliance (IBA).

