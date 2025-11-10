Left Menu

Land Dispute Ignites Controversy: Forced Evictions in Roli Boli

A demolition drive has started in Roli Boli village to clear allegedly illegal houses built on what is designated as a cremation ground. The eviction has sparked controversy, with affected residents and political figures questioning the administration's actions and demanding an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:39 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the district administration commenced a demolition drive on Monday to clear around 40 houses reportedly built illegally on land designated as a cremation ground in Roli Boli village. Authorities stated that notices had been sent, and the eviction drive was bolstered by the presence of senior officials.

The Jalalabad tehsildar's court is pursuing eviction proceedings against 43 houses following demands from local Hindu groups to vacate the land. The operation saw deployment of several sub-divisional magistrates and a substantial police force, alongside fire brigade vehicles and ambulances.

Affected residents and political leaders are challenging the administration's decision. Tasavvur Ali, affiliated with the district panchayat, argued the land was donated long ago but was never used for funerals. The Samajwadi Party is calling for an unbiased investigation to address the conflicting claims and historical revisions regarding the land's use.

