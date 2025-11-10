Clash in the Northwest: Pakistani Forces Target Taliban Insurgents
Pakistani security forces conducted successful raids on Taliban strongholds in the northwest region close to Afghanistan, neutralizing 20 insurgents. This action occurred amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the militants killed are linked to the outlawed TTP, recognized as a terrorist group internationally.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a recent operation, Pakistani security forces eliminated 20 Taliban insurgents during raids on their hideouts in the northwest region bordering Afghanistan, according to the military's announcement on Monday. This move comes as the tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan continues to escalate.
The Pakistani military identified the slain militants as part of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an organization listed as a terrorist group by the United Nations and the United States. The term 'Khwarij' was used by officials to describe these insurgents.
The military statement detailed that eight militants were killed in North Waziristan, once a TTP bastion within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while 12 others fell in a separate raid in Dara Adam Khel district, also located in the northwest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- security forces
- Taliban
- insurgents
- TTP
- Afghanistan
- tensions
- military
- raids
- border
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Struggles: Kushner Meets Netanyahu Amidst Gaza Tensions
Tensions Surge: U.S. Strikes on Alleged Drug Vessels Spark Global Outcry
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Japan and China's War of Words Over Taiwan
Hungary's Strategic Shift: Securing US Financial Shield Amid EU Tensions
Tensions Surge in Dhaka Amid Crude Bombings