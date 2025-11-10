Clash in the Northwest: Pakistani Forces Target Taliban Insurgents

In a recent operation, Pakistani security forces eliminated 20 Taliban insurgents during raids on their hideouts in the northwest region bordering Afghanistan, according to the military's announcement on Monday. This move comes as the tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan continues to escalate.

The Pakistani military identified the slain militants as part of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an organization listed as a terrorist group by the United Nations and the United States. The term 'Khwarij' was used by officials to describe these insurgents.

The military statement detailed that eight militants were killed in North Waziristan, once a TTP bastion within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while 12 others fell in a separate raid in Dara Adam Khel district, also located in the northwest.

