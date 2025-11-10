Left Menu

Clash in the Northwest: Pakistani Forces Target Taliban Insurgents

Pakistani security forces conducted successful raids on Taliban strongholds in the northwest region close to Afghanistan, neutralizing 20 insurgents. This action occurred amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the militants killed are linked to the outlawed TTP, recognized as a terrorist group internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent operation, Pakistani security forces eliminated 20 Taliban insurgents during raids on their hideouts in the northwest region bordering Afghanistan, according to the military's announcement on Monday. This move comes as the tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan continues to escalate.

The Pakistani military identified the slain militants as part of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an organization listed as a terrorist group by the United Nations and the United States. The term 'Khwarij' was used by officials to describe these insurgents.

The military statement detailed that eight militants were killed in North Waziristan, once a TTP bastion within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while 12 others fell in a separate raid in Dara Adam Khel district, also located in the northwest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

