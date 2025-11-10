CPI(M) Challenges AIADMK Over Electoral Roll Exercise
CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam announced that the party has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the SIR in Tamil Nadu. The Marxist party criticized AIADMK's support for the exercise, urging citizens to protest and oppose the measure on November 11.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:11 IST
CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam declared on Monday that the party has lodged a writ petition in the Supreme Court to contest the SIR initiative in Tamil Nadu.
The Marxist party condemned AIADMK for endorsing the exercise and rallied citizens to oppose it, calling for a massive protest. The top court is expected to address the petition on November 11.
Shanmugam urged people to join protests organized by the DMK-led Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance, highlighting the AIADMK's controversial support for prior policies like CAA-NRC, and encouraged a strong public response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
