Blast Sparks Panic: High Alert in Punjab and Delhi

A red alert has been issued in Punjab following a devastating blast near Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed eight lives and left several injured. The incident has raised security concerns across the region.

The Punjab police department has instructed officials across districts to stay vigilant. Police commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police are on high alert. Meanwhile, forces have been deployed at strategic locations to ensure public safety.

The explosion, which occurred near the Red Fort metro station, gutted several vehicles and injured twenty-four people. The injured have been taken to LNJP hospital. Authorities in Delhi have also heightened security measures as the city remains on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)