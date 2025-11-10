Left Menu

Blast Sparks Panic: High Alert in Punjab and Delhi

A high-intensity explosion near Red Fort, Delhi, resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries. Consequently, Punjab has issued a red alert, enhancing security measures across districts. Delhi remains on high alert as investigations continue, and law enforcement intensifies vehicle and suspect inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:12 IST
Blast Sparks Panic: High Alert in Punjab and Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A red alert has been issued in Punjab following a devastating blast near Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed eight lives and left several injured. The incident has raised security concerns across the region.

The Punjab police department has instructed officials across districts to stay vigilant. Police commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police are on high alert. Meanwhile, forces have been deployed at strategic locations to ensure public safety.

The explosion, which occurred near the Red Fort metro station, gutted several vehicles and injured twenty-four people. The injured have been taken to LNJP hospital. Authorities in Delhi have also heightened security measures as the city remains on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

 Libya
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

 India
3
Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flair

Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flai...

 India
4
Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025