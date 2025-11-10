Left Menu

Car Explosion Near Red Fort Sparks Calls for Urgent Probe

A devastating car explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort has resulted in multiple casualties, sparking demands from the Congress for a prompt investigation into alleged security lapses. The incident's gravity has raised concerns over the capital's safety, prompting unity across political lines in urging immediate accountability.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Monday evening witnessed a tragic car explosion near New Delhi's iconic Red Fort, leaving at least eight people dead and prompting widespread demands for a thorough investigation. The Congress party has voiced its distress over the incident, citing significant security failings by the Delhi government.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders urgently called for accountability, questioning the capital's claimed security robustness by the Home Ministry. Expressions of grief and solidarity have poured in, as both the public and political figures unite in the shared tragedy of innocent lives lost.

The powerful blast has ignited a significant police response, with heightened security measures now in place. Eyewitness accounts reveal a scene of devastation, intensifying the call for a swift and comprehensive investigation to prevent further lapses and ensure public safety in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

