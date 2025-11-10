Left Menu

Leaders Condemn Red Fort Explosion, Urge Strong Response

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed grief over the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed eight lives and injured 24. Both leaders offered condolences and stressed the need for a thorough investigation to ensure public safety and bring culprits to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:08 IST
Leaders Condemn Red Fort Explosion, Urge Strong Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, an explosion claimed the lives of eight people and injured 24 others, casting a shadow of fear over the nation.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav have expressed deep sorrow over the incident. They extended their condolences to the affected families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. Choudhary conveyed his feelings in a heartfelt post, while Yadav reached out through a video message.

Yadav highlighted the need for a stringent investigation into the explosion, urging the central government to act decisively. Asserting the importance of national security, he emphasized the necessity of reassurances for a public left shaken by the incident. The political leaders' calls for action come amid the second phase of Bihar assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

 United States
3
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025