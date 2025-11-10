Leaders Condemn Red Fort Explosion, Urge Strong Response

In a tragic incident near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, an explosion claimed the lives of eight people and injured 24 others, casting a shadow of fear over the nation.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav have expressed deep sorrow over the incident. They extended their condolences to the affected families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. Choudhary conveyed his feelings in a heartfelt post, while Yadav reached out through a video message.

Yadav highlighted the need for a stringent investigation into the explosion, urging the central government to act decisively. Asserting the importance of national security, he emphasized the necessity of reassurances for a public left shaken by the incident. The political leaders' calls for action come amid the second phase of Bihar assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)