Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: An Urgent Plea for Calm

An explosion near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening resulted in the tragic loss of at least eight lives and left around 20 others injured. The blast, occurring in a slow-moving vehicle at approximately 6:52 PM, has prompted an outpouring of concern and support from local authorities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her deepest sympathies to the families affected by this devastating incident. Terming the event as 'extremely distressing and alarming', Gupta urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumors. She also assured that all possible assistance is being provided to those impacted by the tragedy.

Currently, specialized teams from the Delhi Police, National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are actively involved in an exhaustive investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of relying solely on official sources for updates and information, to prevent misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)