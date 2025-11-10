Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: An Urgent Plea for Calm

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conveyed her condolences following a blast near the Red Fort that killed eight and injured many. She urged people to stay calm and avoid rumors. Authorities including Delhi Police are investigating the incident. Gupta emphasized relying on official sources for information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: An Urgent Plea for Calm
explosion
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening resulted in the tragic loss of at least eight lives and left around 20 others injured. The blast, occurring in a slow-moving vehicle at approximately 6:52 PM, has prompted an outpouring of concern and support from local authorities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her deepest sympathies to the families affected by this devastating incident. Terming the event as 'extremely distressing and alarming', Gupta urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumors. She also assured that all possible assistance is being provided to those impacted by the tragedy.

Currently, specialized teams from the Delhi Police, National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are actively involved in an exhaustive investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of relying solely on official sources for updates and information, to prevent misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

 United States
3
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025