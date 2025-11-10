Left Menu

Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge

Amit Shah announced that investigators are deeply probing a blast near Red Fort that occurred in a Hyundai i20, killing eight and injuring many. Shah has ensured a comprehensive investigation by top agencies into all possibilities, while forensic analysis remains awaited to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:30 IST
Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated Monday that top investigative agencies are thoroughly probing the explosive incident near Red Fort, which resulted in eight fatalities and multiple injuries. The explosion happened in a Hyundai i20, and detectives are exploring all possible angles.

The blast occurred around 7 pm at a traffic signal, affecting other vehicles and injuring pedestrians. Shah met some injured individuals at LNJP Hospital and assured all investigative options remain on the table until forensic analysis clarifies the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed, and a high-level meeting is scheduled. Shah, expressing deep sympathy for victims' families, emphasized a detailed investigation involving Delhi Police, NIA, NSG, and FSL.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

 United States
3
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025