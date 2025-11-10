Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated Monday that top investigative agencies are thoroughly probing the explosive incident near Red Fort, which resulted in eight fatalities and multiple injuries. The explosion happened in a Hyundai i20, and detectives are exploring all possible angles.

The blast occurred around 7 pm at a traffic signal, affecting other vehicles and injuring pedestrians. Shah met some injured individuals at LNJP Hospital and assured all investigative options remain on the table until forensic analysis clarifies the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed, and a high-level meeting is scheduled. Shah, expressing deep sympathy for victims' families, emphasized a detailed investigation involving Delhi Police, NIA, NSG, and FSL.