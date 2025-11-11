Family Cleared: Naked Toddler's Expressway Episode Explained
Chinese authorities investigated a family whose child was seen crawling naked at a Sichuan expressway. The child, with eczema, reportedly dislikes clothing, prompting public scrutiny. A government probe found no abuse, confirming the family's mental and physical health is sound. This incident sparked significant social media debate.
Chinese authorities cleared a family of any wrongdoing after their three-year-old son was seen naked at a service station off a Sichuan expressway. The family gained online attention when Pingping was photographed imitating a dog on October 15, with his younger brother nearby.
A joint investigation team was deployed, spending over two weeks assessing the family's behavior. The authorities concluded there was no child abuse, and the family was deemed mentally and physically healthy. The incident became the main topic of discussion on China's Weibo platform.
Facing online criticism, the father, surnamed Li, explained Pingping's aversion to clothes due to eczema. While the couple owns a guesthouse in Yunnan province, their unorthodox parenting methods clashed with public expectations. They assured they were preparing their children for school life, despite public disapproval.
