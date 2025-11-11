High-Stakes Aerial Intrigue: FSB Claims Foiled MiG-31 Hijack by Ukrainian and British Spies
Russia's FSB claims it thwarted a plot by Ukrainian and British spies to bribe Russian pilots into stealing a MiG-31 jet for $3 million. The alleged plan involved flying the jet to Romania, where it could be downed by NATO. The FSB labeled this a major provocation.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) alleges a conspiracy involving Ukrainian and British espionage efforts to bribe Russian pilots to commandeer a MiG-31 jet. According to state media, the plot was supposedly designed to transport the aircraft to NATO territory, potentially threatening international stability.
Reports from the RIA news agency indicate that the plan involved flying the hijacked jet toward a NATO base in Constanta, Romania, where defensive measures might have potentially shot it down. The FSB accused Ukrainian military intelligence of trying to lure pilots with a $3 million offer, with goals of executing a significant 'provocation' using the fighter jet.
Visual evidence broadcasted by state TV allegedly shows a man linked to Ukrainian and British intelligence discussing the $3 million offer. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom refutes Russian accusations of instigating the Ukraine war, characterizing Moscow's actions as territorial expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
