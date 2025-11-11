Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Reinforces Security After Delhi Blast

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called for strict vigilance following a deadly blast in Delhi. At least 12 people were killed, prompting Yadav to assess the state's security measures. He expressed confidence in national leadership to bring the perpetrators to justice, and paid tribute to the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:15 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Reinforces Security After Delhi Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a catastrophic blast in Delhi that claimed at least twelve lives, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav instructed state officials to ramp up security vigilance. The Chief Minister held a virtual review of the state's law and order with district collectors from the situation room at the Mantralaya.

At the Panch Sarpanch Mahasammelan at the Jamboori Maidan, Yadav paid homage to the blast victims with a moment of silence. He assured citizens of Madhya Pradesh's safety and expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to apprehend the culprits responsible for what is believed to be part of the dwindling Naxalism threat.

The blast, characterized by high-intensity and occurring at a Red Fort area traffic signal, left significant destruction in its wake, including charred vehicles and civilian casualties. The incident has heightened security concerns across various states, including Madhya Pradesh, where officials are on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

