Supreme Court Denies Bail to Alleged ISIS Associate

In a recent decision, the Supreme Court has refused bail to Syed Mamoor Ali, an individual accused of being associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and attempting to instigate terror activities within India.

The court's decision follows a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta emphasized the significance of underscoring national security during the hearing.

Arrested in May 2023, Ali faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. Accusations include forming a WhatsApp group akin to ISIS and planning to procure weapons. While bail was denied, the trial court has been directed to expedite proceedings within two years.