Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Alleged ISIS Associate

The Supreme Court denied bail to Syed Mamoor Ali, accused of ISIS affiliation and attempting to create 'a ring of terror' in India. Arrested in May 2023, Ali allegedly formed a WhatsApp group mimicking ISIS and was involved with controversial materials. Trial completion is directed within two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:02 IST
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Alleged ISIS Associate
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent decision, the Supreme Court has refused bail to Syed Mamoor Ali, an individual accused of being associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and attempting to instigate terror activities within India.

The court's decision follows a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta emphasized the significance of underscoring national security during the hearing.

Arrested in May 2023, Ali faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. Accusations include forming a WhatsApp group akin to ISIS and planning to procure weapons. While bail was denied, the trial court has been directed to expedite proceedings within two years.

TRENDING

1
Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Events

Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Even...

 Pakistan
3
England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

 United Kingdom
4
Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025