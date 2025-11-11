Vengeance and Isolation: The Motivation Behind Indonesia's Mosque Bombing
A student suspected in an Indonesian mosque bombing was driven by revenge and influenced by extremist attacks. The incident injured 96 people. Authorities found homemade explosives at the site. The 17-year-old allegedly acted alone, inspired by white supremacist actions and social media glorifications of violence.
Authorities in Indonesia have revealed new details about the student suspected of committing a mosque bombing in Jakarta that left 96 people injured. The suspect, a 17-year-old student, was allegedly motivated by revenge and inspired by white supremacist and neo-Nazi violence, according to police sources.
Officers discovered seven homemade explosives around the mosque, some contained in Coca-Cola cans. The bombs were triggered by remote control and fuses; however, three failed to detonate. A toy firearm adorned with inscriptions, including "vengeance," was also retrieved from the site.
Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri withheld the suspect's name, referring to him only as a "child facing the law." Officials claim the lone suspect sought solace in violent social media communities, drawing inspiration from notorious attacks like the Christchurch and Columbine shootings, but he does not belong to any ideological faction or militia network.
