Left Menu

Surendra Koli Acquitted: A New Chapter in Nithari Killings Case

Surendra Koli, tied to the infamous 2006 Nithari killings, has been cleared of charges by the Supreme Court after a curative petition. The case, unsolved with unidentified perpetrators, highlighted investigative lapses. Koli's release underscores justice's reliance on evidence beyond suspicion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:13 IST
Surendra Koli Acquitted: A New Chapter in Nithari Killings Case
  • Country:
  • India

Surendra Koli, the lone convict in the notorious Nithari mass killings of 2006, has been acquitted by the Supreme Court, marking a significant turn in the long-running saga. The court ordered his immediate release, barring involvement in other pending cases.

The verdict marks Koli's 13th acquittal related to the Nithari killings. Previously, Koli had been acquitted in 12 similar cases linked to the discovery of children's remains behind Moninder Singh Pandher's residence in Noida.

The court's decision highlights investigative shortcomings and upholds the presumption of innocence, emphasizing that suspicion cannot substitute concrete proof. The high-profile acquittal underscores the need for meticulous, timely investigations in securing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out on Exploration

Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out ...

 Global
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

 India
3
BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

 Global
4
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025