Surendra Koli Acquitted: A New Chapter in Nithari Killings Case

Surendra Koli, the lone convict in the notorious Nithari mass killings of 2006, has been acquitted by the Supreme Court, marking a significant turn in the long-running saga. The court ordered his immediate release, barring involvement in other pending cases.

The verdict marks Koli's 13th acquittal related to the Nithari killings. Previously, Koli had been acquitted in 12 similar cases linked to the discovery of children's remains behind Moninder Singh Pandher's residence in Noida.

The court's decision highlights investigative shortcomings and upholds the presumption of innocence, emphasizing that suspicion cannot substitute concrete proof. The high-profile acquittal underscores the need for meticulous, timely investigations in securing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)