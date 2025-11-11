Illegal Cattle Smuggling Bust in Maharashtra: 52 Buffaloes Rescued

In a significant operation against illegal animal smuggling, police in Maharashtra's Nanded district successfully intercepted a container truck carrying 52 buffaloes on Tuesday. Authorities arrested three individuals believed to be involved in the unlawful transport of cattle.

Officials reported that the buffaloes were discovered under severely cramped conditions, bound with ropes in an inhumane manner that caused them distress and injury. The accused failed to provide any legal documentation or veterinary certificates for the transportation of the animals.

The financial evaluation of the truck and the buffaloes stands at Rs 45 lakh, both of which have been confiscated according to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act of 1976, and the Motor Vehicles Act. Those apprehended, namely Irfshad Ishaq, Sufiyana Jan Mohammad, and Hanni Jan Mohammad, are residents hailing from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

