Left Menu

Illegal Cattle Smuggling Bust in Maharashtra: 52 Buffaloes Rescued

Police in Nanded district, Maharashtra, intercepted a container truck carrying 52 buffaloes, allegedly being illegally smuggled. Three individuals were arrested. The buffaloes were found in cramped conditions, in violation of animal welfare laws. The truck and animals are valued at Rs 45 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:47 IST
Illegal Cattle Smuggling Bust in Maharashtra: 52 Buffaloes Rescued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against illegal animal smuggling, police in Maharashtra's Nanded district successfully intercepted a container truck carrying 52 buffaloes on Tuesday. Authorities arrested three individuals believed to be involved in the unlawful transport of cattle.

Officials reported that the buffaloes were discovered under severely cramped conditions, bound with ropes in an inhumane manner that caused them distress and injury. The accused failed to provide any legal documentation or veterinary certificates for the transportation of the animals.

The financial evaluation of the truck and the buffaloes stands at Rs 45 lakh, both of which have been confiscated according to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act of 1976, and the Motor Vehicles Act. Those apprehended, namely Irfshad Ishaq, Sufiyana Jan Mohammad, and Hanni Jan Mohammad, are residents hailing from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

 India
3
Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

 India
4
In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025