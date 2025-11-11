Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Wake-up Call
A suicide bomber attacked Pakistan's capital near a police vehicle outside a court, killing at least 12 and injuring 36. No group claimed the attack, but it's suspected to be by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The government vows justice amid rising terrorism and tensions with Afghanistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A deadly suicide bombing occurred near a police vehicle outside a court in Islamabad on Tuesday, resulting in at least 12 fatalities and 36 injuries, according to officials. The blast took place as the assailant failed to enter the court complex, detonating his explosives at the gate instead.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who inspected the blast site, revealed that the bomber lingered for 12 minutes before executing the attack. No group has claimed responsibility, but the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is suspected. Naqvi underscored the urgent need to identify the attacker as investigations continue.
Condemnations poured in from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who insisted that terrorists targeting civilians would face justice. Relations with Afghanistan are tense as Pakistani leaders accuse Afghan Taliban of backing such attacks, stressing the need for coordinated anti-terrorism efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Morari Bapu Calls for Vigilance as Terrorism Strikes Delhi: A Nation on Alert
Widening Probe: Security Heightened Across Uttar Pradesh Post-Delhi Car Blast
Tensions Rise as Hezbollah's Movements Stir Security Concerns in South Lebanon
Heightened Security in Kolkata Ahead of Crucial India-South Africa Test
Urgent Inquiry into Red Fort Car Blast Unfolds Amid High-Level Security Measures