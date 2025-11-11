Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Wake-up Call

A deadly suicide bombing occurred near a police vehicle outside a court in Islamabad on Tuesday, resulting in at least 12 fatalities and 36 injuries, according to officials. The blast took place as the assailant failed to enter the court complex, detonating his explosives at the gate instead.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who inspected the blast site, revealed that the bomber lingered for 12 minutes before executing the attack. No group has claimed responsibility, but the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is suspected. Naqvi underscored the urgent need to identify the attacker as investigations continue.

Condemnations poured in from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who insisted that terrorists targeting civilians would face justice. Relations with Afghanistan are tense as Pakistani leaders accuse Afghan Taliban of backing such attacks, stressing the need for coordinated anti-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)