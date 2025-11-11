Left Menu

China Urges Germany's Intervention in Nexperia Dispute Amid Supply Chain Crisis

China has urged Germany to pressure the Dutch government into revoking the seizure of chipmaker Nexperia amid an ongoing supply chain crisis. The dispute arises from Beijing's export controls in response to the seizure. Germany emphasizes the importance of good relations but points to trade imbalances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has called on Germany to intervene in the escalating dispute over the Dutch government's seizure of chipmaker Nexperia. During a call with his German counterpart, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao expressed hopes that Germany would encourage the Netherlands to reverse its decision.

Nexperia, owned by a Chinese company but based in the Netherlands, makes a significant number of chips for the automotive and electronics industries. The Dutch move has prompted Beijing to tighten export controls, affecting global supply chains.

German officials, while expressing concern over the trade imbalances and the impact of Chinese export controls, have stayed cautious in their public commentary on the bilateral tensions. The resolution of this impasse is crucial to stabilizing the global semiconductor supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

