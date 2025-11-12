State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

A suicide bomber's attack in Islamabad has raised Pakistan's internal violence to new heights, killing 12 in the capital's first civilian strike in a decade.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif declared, 'We are in a state of war,' accusing Afghanistan of harboring the militants responsible and sending a stark warning of retaliation.

While the Pakistani Taliban denies involvement, the escalating tensions underscore the fragile relations between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India, as accusations and recriminations continue to fly.

