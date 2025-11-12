Tragic Roadside Incident Claims Farmer's Life
A 52-year-old farmer, Vinod Kumar, died after a car crashed into his motorcycle near Nagla Rathore village. He was returning home after selling potatoes. Despite being rushed to Saifai Hospital, he was declared dead. His identity was confirmed through a potato withdrawal slip found on him.
A tragic accident unfolded near Nagla Rathore village, where a 52-year-old farmer, Vinod Kumar, lost his life in a road mishap.
Kumar was on his way back home after a day at the market, selling potatoes he had retrieved from cold storage in the Jaswantnagar tehsil area. A speeding car collided with his motorcycle, causing severe injuries.
The local police, alerted by passersby, transported Kumar to Saifai Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead upon arrival. Identification was made possible through a potato withdrawal slip he had with him.
