Tragic Roadside Incident Claims Farmer's Life

A tragic accident unfolded near Nagla Rathore village, where a 52-year-old farmer, Vinod Kumar, lost his life in a road mishap.

Kumar was on his way back home after a day at the market, selling potatoes he had retrieved from cold storage in the Jaswantnagar tehsil area. A speeding car collided with his motorcycle, causing severe injuries.

The local police, alerted by passersby, transported Kumar to Saifai Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead upon arrival. Identification was made possible through a potato withdrawal slip he had with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)