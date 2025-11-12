Delhi High Court Deliberates on Disclosure of PM Modi's Degree Details
The Delhi High Court requests a response from Delhi University on appeals challenging the non-disclosure of PM Modi's degree details. The court granted the university three weeks to object, with a further hearing scheduled for January 2026. The appeals followed a prior order rejecting a call for disclosure under the RTI Act.
The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Delhi University on pleas regarding the delay in challenging an order associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree disclosure.
A division bench granted the university three weeks to file objections, after which the appellants have two weeks to respond. The matter is set for further hearing in January 2026.
The case arises from appeals against a single judge's decision rejecting the disclosure of PM Modi's degree, highlighting the balance between public interest and personal data privacy under the RTI Act.
