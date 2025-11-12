Delhi High Court Deliberates on Disclosure of PM Modi's Degree Details

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Delhi University on pleas regarding the delay in challenging an order associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree disclosure.

A division bench granted the university three weeks to file objections, after which the appellants have two weeks to respond. The matter is set for further hearing in January 2026.

The case arises from appeals against a single judge's decision rejecting the disclosure of PM Modi's degree, highlighting the balance between public interest and personal data privacy under the RTI Act.

