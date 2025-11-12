Scandal Unfolds: Massive Irregularities in Arunachal Pradesh Land Compensation

The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken decisive action against four officers, suspending them amid revelations of 'large-scale irregularities' in land compensation for the Frontier Highway project. Disciplinary measures have also been recommended for the East Kameng deputy commissioner.

An official inquiry found instances of nonexistent assets being assessed for compensation and fraudulent assessments conducted during the land acquisition process for the Lada–Sarli stretch of the highway project. The fact-finding committee highlighted improper evaluations across a 125.55 km distance.

In light of these findings, civil society groups and local organizations have demanded transparency and accountability. Social media channels echoed public sentiment, calling for recovery of misallocated funds and stricter penalties for those responsible.