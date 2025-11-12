Scandal Unfolds: Massive Irregularities in Arunachal Pradesh Land Compensation
The Arunachal Pradesh government suspended four officials and recommended action against the East Kameng deputy commissioner after uncovering significant irregularities in land compensation for the Frontier Highway project. The investigation revealed fraudulent assessments and omissions, sparking public outcry and demands for a transparent probe.
- Country:
- India
The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken decisive action against four officers, suspending them amid revelations of 'large-scale irregularities' in land compensation for the Frontier Highway project. Disciplinary measures have also been recommended for the East Kameng deputy commissioner.
An official inquiry found instances of nonexistent assets being assessed for compensation and fraudulent assessments conducted during the land acquisition process for the Lada–Sarli stretch of the highway project. The fact-finding committee highlighted improper evaluations across a 125.55 km distance.
In light of these findings, civil society groups and local organizations have demanded transparency and accountability. Social media channels echoed public sentiment, calling for recovery of misallocated funds and stricter penalties for those responsible.
ALSO READ
Governor Newsom Criticizes Military Transparency on Drug Vessel Strikes
Kerala Lok Ayukta Act Book Launch: A Beacon for Legal Transparency
Tejashwi Yadav Challenges ECI's Transparency Amid Bihar Polls
Enhancing E-commerce Transparency: New Country of Origin Filters Proposed
Chief Minister's Commitment to Transparency in Public Grievance Redressal