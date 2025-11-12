Tensions Erupt: Fatalities and Accusations at Cambodia-Thailand Border
A recent escalation in the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict led to the death of at least one person. Accusations of new landmines laid by Cambodia have been denied amid calls for peace. The disputed border has a history of conflict, with past incidents causing fatalities and displacement.
At least one individual lost their life in a clash along the Cambodia-Thailand border on Wednesday, as both nations exchanged accusations of opening fire, jeopardizing a U.S.-facilitated truce.
Thailand's foreign ministry demanded an apology from Cambodia for allegedly placing new landmines that injured a Thai soldier. Cambodia refuted the allegations and urged adherence to the October peace agreement. Historical tensions have seen deadly exchanges and displacement along the disputed border.
Cambodian Defense Ministry claimed Thai troops initiated fire near a contentious border village, leading to fatalities. The Thai military responded to shots, with no Thai casualties reported. The boundary, fraught with historical disputes, remains a hotspot for recurring conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
