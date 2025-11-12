K-pop Sensation NewJeans Set to Return Amid Legal Battle

In a significant development for fans of K-pop, the girl group NewJeans is set to make a comeback, according to a report from Yonhap News. The group, which consists of Hanni, Minji, and Danielle, has been in a prolonged hiatus due to a legal conflict with their record label, ADOR.

The dispute made headlines across South Korea, where labels often hold significant influence over artists. However, a recent development may bring the group's hiatus to an end. ADOR, a subsidiary of the influential label HYBE, announced that members Haerin and Hyein would return to the music industry. Confirmation about the participation of the other members is still pending.

Earlier this year, a South Korean court issued an injunction supporting ADOR's management role, preventing NewJeans from engaging in independent commercial projects. The court's decision underscores the ongoing challenges faced by artists in maintaining autonomy within the K-pop industry.

