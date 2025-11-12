Left Menu

K-pop Sensation NewJeans Set to Return Amid Legal Battle

K-pop group NewJeans plans to resume work with ADOR after a hiatus due to legal issues. The group's clash with their label, a subsidiary of HYBE, was over alleged mistreatment. A South Korean court sided with ADOR, restricting NewJeans' independent commercial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST
K-pop Sensation NewJeans Set to Return Amid Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant development for fans of K-pop, the girl group NewJeans is set to make a comeback, according to a report from Yonhap News. The group, which consists of Hanni, Minji, and Danielle, has been in a prolonged hiatus due to a legal conflict with their record label, ADOR.

The dispute made headlines across South Korea, where labels often hold significant influence over artists. However, a recent development may bring the group's hiatus to an end. ADOR, a subsidiary of the influential label HYBE, announced that members Haerin and Hyein would return to the music industry. Confirmation about the participation of the other members is still pending.

Earlier this year, a South Korean court issued an injunction supporting ADOR's management role, preventing NewJeans from engaging in independent commercial projects. The court's decision underscores the ongoing challenges faced by artists in maintaining autonomy within the K-pop industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled

Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled

 Global
2
Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

 Global
3
Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

 India
4
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025