Kenyan Citizens Trapped in Deceptive Recruitment to Russian Conflict

Kenya reveals over 200 of its citizens have been recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine. Despite recruitment disguised as non-combat roles, many are risking their lives in the conflict. Kenyan authorities warn citizens and work to curb recruitment activities while addressing safety concerns for those involved.

Updated: 12-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenyan authorities announced on Wednesday that more than 200 citizens have been lured into fighting for Russia in Ukraine, with recruitment agencies continuing to operate. These revelations emerged as Ukraine disclosed the involvement of over 1,400 citizens from African nations fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

Russia, according to Ukraine's foreign minister Andriy Sybiha, offers contracts tantamount to a 'death sentence' and urged African governments to protect their citizens. The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that active recruitment efforts are ongoing in both Kenya and Russia, with promises of substantial financial compensation for participating.

The ministry reported that the Kenyan embassy in Moscow has documented injuries among some recruits, highlighting the deceit in recruitment claims of non-combat roles. A recent security operation near Nairobi rescued 21 Kenyans, with one individual arrested for orchestrating false recruitment. The government stresses the need for vigilance and warns against deceptive practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

