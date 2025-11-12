Cyber Heist: Stars Targeted by Village of Online Fraudsters
A cybercriminal from Bihar, Vikas Kumar, was arrested in connection with hacking the devices of Sandalwood stars Upendra and Priyanka Upendra. The accused, impersonating the couple, swindled people through fraudulent WhatsApp messages. A police operation tracked Kumar to a village notorious for cyber crimes, leading to his capture.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough against cybercrime, Bengaluru police have apprehended a cybercriminal from Bihar, allegedly responsible for hacking into the mobile phones of Sandalwood celebrities Upendra and his wife Priyanka Upendra.
The accused, identified as Vikas Kumar, was traced to Dashrathpur village and brought to Bengaluru for interrogation. According to officials, Kumar impersonated the couple on WhatsApp, deceiving several individuals by requesting money under false pretenses. This incident involved fraudulent transfers amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh.
The bust was a result of prompt reporting by the victims, which enabled a swift police response. Investigations revealed the Dashrathpur village's notoriety as a hub for cyber fraud, with numerous youths engaged in similar scams. Authorities continue to probe to dismantle this criminal network.
