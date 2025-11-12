Left Menu

Cyber Heist: Stars Targeted by Village of Online Fraudsters

A cybercriminal from Bihar, Vikas Kumar, was arrested in connection with hacking the devices of Sandalwood stars Upendra and Priyanka Upendra. The accused, impersonating the couple, swindled people through fraudulent WhatsApp messages. A police operation tracked Kumar to a village notorious for cyber crimes, leading to his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:54 IST
Cyber Heist: Stars Targeted by Village of Online Fraudsters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against cybercrime, Bengaluru police have apprehended a cybercriminal from Bihar, allegedly responsible for hacking into the mobile phones of Sandalwood celebrities Upendra and his wife Priyanka Upendra.

The accused, identified as Vikas Kumar, was traced to Dashrathpur village and brought to Bengaluru for interrogation. According to officials, Kumar impersonated the couple on WhatsApp, deceiving several individuals by requesting money under false pretenses. This incident involved fraudulent transfers amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The bust was a result of prompt reporting by the victims, which enabled a swift police response. Investigations revealed the Dashrathpur village's notoriety as a hub for cyber fraud, with numerous youths engaged in similar scams. Authorities continue to probe to dismantle this criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack

Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attac...

 Global
2
Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Stages

Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Sta...

 Global
3
WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

 Global
4
Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget Gap

Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget G...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025